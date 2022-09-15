West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, alongside a mix of eight star players and legendary coaches, was inducted Saturday into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. He now joins the other 401 individuals inducted since 1959.
Prior to Saturday’s induction on Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice officially declared Sept. 10, 2022, as Bob Huggins Day in honor of the historic WVU head basketball coach reaching the Hall of Fame.
In his acceptance speech, Huggins recognized everywhere he coached, including Ohio State, Akron, Cincinnati and the head coaching position that gave him his start, Walsh University.
Huggins also takes a moment to thank all of the players he’s coached, all of the assistants that have worked with him, and everyone else who helped him get to this point in his life.
“To all the guys I’ve had the pleasure of coaching, my assistant coaches, sports staff, throughout my career and to my teammates. I thank each and every one of you,” Huggins said.
“I wish all of you could be here with me tonight. This induction is about you and how you’ve played a role in me being who I am tonight. You’re all my guys and I’m very proud and love all of you so much. I’ll cherish our relationship forever," Huggins said.
In his speech, he was also thankful for his family and spoke about his wife, June Huggins, and his two daughters, Jenna and Jacqueline. His mother, Norma Mae, was also on his mind reminding those watching about the Norma Mae Huggins Research endowment fund — an organization at West Virginia University dedicated to finding a cure for cancer that Huggins created when she passed away in 2004.
“When I was in Cincinnati, my mother died of colon cancer in 2004. She was my best friend – the person I could talk to about anything,” Huggins said. “We wanted to do something to support my mother’s memory, and find a cure for cancer. My family and I started the Norma Mae Huggins Research Endowment Fund at WVU and we have raised more than $16 million to help find a cure for cancer.”
Before the induction, Huggins’ resume has spoken for itself. He has been West Virginia’s head man for 15 seasons with 916 career wins since 1980, ranking him fourth all-time, with Huggins passing North Carolina’s legendary head coach Roy Williams last season.
Also, in 34 out of the 40 seasons he’s coached, Huggins appeared in the postseason with the second most wins in college basketball among other active Division I coaches.
Before becoming a head coach for Walsh in 1980, Huggins was the starting point guard for West Virginia men’s basketball from 1975 to 1977, averaging 13.2 points as a senior and 800 total points across his playing career.
Underneath his coaching, West Virginia basketball as a program has been very successful, being ranked as high as second in the AP polls in 2018. He also led West Virginia to the Final Four in 2010 and seven Sweet 16 appearances since 2007.
Bob Huggins has become a successful man overall, impacting and elevating the WVU men’s basketball program forever.