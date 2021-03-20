In its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018, the West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Morehead State Eagles in the First Round on Friday night, 84-67.
West Virginia was in a battle for the first 24 minutes, but in the final 16 minutes of play, it dominated Morehead State. Once Morehead State cut its deficit to one at 42-41, with 16:37 to go in regulation, the Mountaineers took over. For the remainder of the game, WVU outscored Morehead State, 42-26 to secure the double-digit win.
Head coach Bob Huggins was concerned with WVU’s reliance on its perimeter scoring, but was pleased with how the team developed throughout the game.
“I thought we could throw it close, early,” Huggins said. “They (Morehead State) did a good job and we didn’t do a very good job. I was a little concerned just trying to score all of the points on the perimeter. Then, Derek (Culver) got going and when Derek gets going, he’s pretty good.”
Culver took until the second half to find his footing against the Eagles as he only had two points in nine minutes of action in the first half. For the game, Culver finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Huggins said Culver was too excited early on and needed to settle down.
“He was going too fast and he was excited,” Huggins said. “I just think he got going faster than he was capable of handling. Once he slowed down, he scored the ball pretty well for us in there.”
Sophomore guard Miles McBride led all scorers with 30 points as he was one of four Mountaineers to score in double-digits. Along with Culver’s 12 points, Sean McNeil scored 13 points and Jalen Bridges added 15.
Huggins was particularly impressed with Bridges’ performance against Morehead State.
“Well Jalen has been big for us since we made the switch and started playing four perimeter guys,” Huggins said. “He’s shot it well and he stretches the defense. When he’s active he rebounds it really well.”
With the win, Huggins became just the sixth Division I men’s basketball coach to reach 900 career victories. Following the win, Huggins said it was more of the players focusing on reaching the milestone rather than himself.
“I love those guys and its gratifying that they can be a part of it,” Huggins said. “They enjoy it more than I do. Hopefully, it’s one of the positive things that happened in their athletic career. Took them long enough though. It took us three games to finally get there, but that was their topic of discussion. It wasn’t mine; it was theirs.”
West Virginia will face No. 11 seed Syracuse in the Second Round on Sunday. Tipoff is at 5:15 p.m. on CBS at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.