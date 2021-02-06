On Saturday, No. 17 West Virginia scored a season-high 91 points in a 91-77 victory over No. 23 Kansas. WVU had two players score career-highs in points as Miles McBride scored 29 and Taz Sherman added 25 of his own. Derek Culver also had a big game adding 19 points and nine rebounds.
The Mountaineers (13-5, 6-3 Big 12) started the game on a 12-2 run, Culver had six points while Jalen Bridges and McBride each hit a three-point shot during the run. West Virginia built on a strong start and held a 10-point lead going into halftime.
“We challenged them, we’ve been there before, we’ve done that before and the results have not been good,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. “I think it was more them responding to the challenge than anything else.”
Kansas (12-7, 6-5 Big 12) came out of the break and hit 6-of-6 shots to bring the game to a 47-47 tie. Huggins called a quick timeout and his team broke the huddle and went on a 4-0 run to retake the lead.
After the small run, West Virginia never looked back and held the lead for the remainder of the game, and with just three minutes left, the WVU lead was up to 10 points. This season, the Mountaineers have been unable to relax late in games, allowing teams to crawl their way back in late.
“When (Kansas head coach) Bill (Self) told them to stop fouling, that was when I was able to start relaxing,” Huggins said. “We were still putting ourselves in tough positions against their pressure, but then it got to a point where there was no way they could come back.”
Although West Virginia gave up 79 points, Huggins believes this was his team’s best defensive performance of the year. WVU's biggest defensive issue was giving up second-chance opportunities as Kansas was able to score 19 points off of second-chance shots.
“I thought we were pretty good; our on the ball defense was better certainly our help defense was better,” Huggins said. “The only thing that we did not do a great job of was blocking out on penetration.”
On offense, Sherman was able to drive into the lane and create more shots for himself. Sherman’s driving led to three layups and two jump shots for 12 of his 25 points.
“That’s what Taz did in junior college, he was a very good three-point shooter, but he also could play with his back to the basket,” Huggins said. “It’s a little unconventional which makes it even better.”
Next up the Mountaineers will travel to Lubbock on Tuesday for a late-night matchup with the Red Raiders. The game will start at 9 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.