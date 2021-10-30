Find more consistency.
That’s what West Virginia head men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins talked about following WVU’s 74-59 win over the Akron Zips in an exhibition game on Friday night.
At times, the Mountaineers looked like a team poised to compete with the very best in the Big 12 this season and at other times, they looked out of sync. West Virginia started the game firing off shots and built its lead to 32 by the early stages of the second half.
However, that lead was not built to last as the Zips rallied back to cut the lead to as low as 14 in the second half. Huggins thought the team played well, but it mostly played well in spurts.
“We played good in spurts, I guess,” Huggins said. “Taz (Sherman) was really good. The bad was, we didn’t continue to play. We let up, we let down and we did whatever.”
“I thought our defense early on was pretty good and then it wasn’t any good,” Huggins added. “I thought we rebounded it pretty well early and then we didn’t rebound it at all. We’ve got to be a whole lot more consistent than what we are at this point.”
The biggest bright spot out of the exhibition was the play of fifth-year guard Taz Sherman. Heading into 2021, Sherman’s role has grown with the departure of Miles “Deuce” McBride and on Friday, Sherman showed his capability to be the leading man for WVU.
In 22 minutes, Sherman shot 10-of-14 (71%) from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) from three-point range to finish with 29 points.
“We were up 15 and we went up by 32, so we outscore them by 17 at that point and Taz was on the floor,” Huggins said about the impact Sherman had on the game. “Yeah, I think it does mean that [Sherman impacted the game].”
Huggins has emphasized the depth that he has with this year’s roster and that there is potential for all 15 players to see time on the floor this season.
“15 guys is a lot of guys to get on the floor,” Huggins said. “I guess it’s natural, we have some pouting. When you get to pouting, it’s hard to play.”
“My answer to their questions has not changed,” Huggins added. “What do I have to do to play more? Play better. Don’t go out there and throw the ball to the other team, don’t not guard your guy, don’t stand around and not rebound, maybe go set a screen. Play better.”
This is the final tune-up for West Virginia and the problems that Huggins highlighted are now heightened with the season beginning in a little over a week against Oakland.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Huggins said. “To this day, I’m not sure what combinations are good.”