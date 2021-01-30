On Saturday, West Virginia lost to Florida 85-80. The Mountaineers started strong behind Miles McBride's eight early points, but the young guard went cold and only scored one more point the rest of the game.
The issues for the Mountaineers started at the free-throw line — shooting 22-of-31 from the stripe — head coach Bob Huggins believes that was one of the biggest differences in the game.
“They made free throws we did not make free throws,” Huggins said. “They are called free throws because you are supposed to make them, one out of two is not getting it done.”
Derek Culver was one of the few Mountaineers to shoot well from the free-throw line, Culver had been shooting just 54 percent from the line this season, but finished 14-of-17 in the game.
“Derek and I spent about an hour after practice yesterday,” Huggins said. “All we did for an hour yesterday was the simple things both with his post play and his free-throws.”
Culver finished the game with a career-high 28 points and 12 rebounds.
Another issue that Huggins pointed to was his team’s competitiveness citing their lack of aggressiveness for loose balls. Multiple times in the game, WVU had chances to dive for the ball, but players did not make the plays.
“We got the ball on the floor and we got two guys standing there, they got guys diving for it,” Huggins said. “We didn’t come up with loose balls.”
The Mountaineers shot poorly with marks of 40 percent from the field and just 29 percent from three-point range which are both lower than the team’s season average.
“When the shots don’t go in you are not going to win,” Huggins said. “As poorly as we shot the ball, it is amazing we were even in the game as long as we were in the game.”
In the last few possessions, the Mountaineers were unable to score coming out of timeouts and Huggins credits the mistakes to too much talking in the huddle.
“It’s my fault, it started awhile ago, we got more guys talking in the huddle, everyone is talking and no one knows what they are doing,” Huggins said. “We did not come out of the huddle knowing what we were doing.”
Next up the Mountaineers will travel to Iowa State for a Tuesday night matchup with the Cyclones. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.