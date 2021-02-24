The West Virginia men’s basketball team earned its fifth win in the last six games with a 74-66 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
West Virginia earned an important road win despite playing mediocre for the majority of the game. As a team, the Mountaineers shot 25-of-57 (44%) from the floor and a horrendous 5-of-21 (24%) from three-point range. Those are the least made three-pointers in a game for WVU since it went 2-of-21 (9.5%) against Northeastern on Dec. 29.
WVU led by as much as 16 points in the game, but continuously allowed the Horned Frogs to cut the lead down and stay in the game. Head coach Bob Huggins thinks his team played well, but in spurts.
“I thought we played in spurts,” Huggins said. “We can’t take our foot off of people’s throats and then try and get started again. I thought we had stretches where we played really well and stretches where we didn’t play very well.”
The Mountaineers were led by Taz Sherman and Derek Culver. Sherman came off the bench and contributed 23 minutes with 23 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field. Culver added another double-double to his season tally as he scored 18 points and had 14 rebounds.
West Virginia’s season leading-scorer, Miles McBride, was very limited in his offensive efficiency despite playing 37 minutes. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native only mustered 11 points while shooting 4-of-12 from the floor.
“I think that’s the beauty of this team, we rely on Sean (McNeil) at times and then when he struggles, we rely on Taz,” Huggins said. “We got a bunch of minutes today from Jordan McCabe. We were trying to get Deuce (McBride) off the ball, so he didn’t have to spend so much time pressured with the ball.”
West Virginia was originally slated to face the No. 2 Baylor Bears on Thursday in Waco, Texas, but due to mass scheduling changes in the Big 12, that game has been canceled. The Mountaineers will return to face Kansas State in Morgantown on Saturday, as they will also play three teams at home during March 2-6 to wrap up the regular season.
“I think we’re all happy to go home,” Huggins said on the scheduling changes. “We’ve only played two games, but it seems like a lot more. It’s just good to get home and be able to sleep in your own bed.”