No. 11 West Virginia earned a crucial win on Monday night against No. 10 Texas Tech for its first top-10 victory of the season.
Sophomore guard Miles McBride hit the game-winning layup with five seconds remaining to cap a furious 12-point second half comeback by the Mountaineers. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins emphasized the Mountaineers being able to knock down shots and avoid beating themselves in the upset.
“Well, we went 10-for-10 down the stretch,” Huggins said on the shooting performance. “We finally made shots and we had opportunities. We missed free throws, we turned it over, we were our own worst enemy for the first 32 minutes and then the ball started going in for us.”
West Virginia arguably had its best offensive performance of the season against the best scoring defense in the Big 12. On the year, Texas Tech allows 62 points per game which places its just ahead of Baylor in the conference. The Mountaineers finished with 88 points after shooting 58% from field goal range and 12-of-19 (63%) from three-point range.
WVU still suffered a poor performance at the free throw as it went 16-of-27 (59%). Huggins wants more consistency in his team shooting the ball and wants to focus on getting the Mountaineer post players more involved.
“You can’t miss that many free throws, we’re particularly missing front-ends from guys who are good shooters,” Huggins said. “We have to be more consistent shooting the ball. Then we have to get more out of our post guys. I think the time off hurt our post guys more than anybody.”
The Mountaineers still showed some rust in just their second game since a COVID-19 pause. Junior forward Derek Culver struggled to develop throughout the game and only saw 18 minutes of action. He finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
“We have to get it going again,” Huggins said on the season reboot. “We’re not in very good shape, we struggled with guys being out of wind. You go 14 or 15 days without playing, you’re going to be tired.”
McBride led West Virginia in scoring with 24 points. The Mountaineers trailed by 12 points with less than seven minutes to play and McBride scored 15 points which included the game-winner in the final seconds.
“Well at the end of the game, we wanted Deuce (Miles McBride) to take over the game,” Huggins said. “We wanted him to draw the defense and pitch it and then Deuce did the rest on his own.”