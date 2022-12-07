Head coach Bob Huggins took another win over Navy on Wednesday and he discussed the team's performance following the game, but also reflected on the anniversary of the 1941 Pearl Harbor Attack.
Huggins and the Mountaineers men's basketball team defeated Navy on Wednesday, after pulling away in the second half in the 85-64 victory.
With the matchup taking place on military appreciation night, as well as on the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, Huggins was quick to recognize those in the armed forces.
"I think it's great to get Navy in here so that we can give a lot of gratitude to the people who really gave their lives for us. I wish we could have brought them all in, that would have been terrific," Huggins said.
Besides the importance of Wednesday's match up outside of the game, Huggins says the rotation of different players throughout the game was important to get more players time on the floor, even if it was inopportune timing.
"Just trying to get some guys some playing time. We’ve got guys there that deserve more time. [Sophomore guard] Kobe [Johnson] deserves more time, and (sophomore guard) Seth (Wilson) deserves more playing time. [Freshman forward Josiah] Jojo [Harris] is getting so much better. For a freshman, he gets a lot done. For anybody, he gets a lot done," Huggins said.
"[Sophomore forward] James [Okonkwo] needs playing time. [Sophomore forward Mohamed] Mo [Wague] needs playing time. It’s hard to get them playing time when they don’t do what they’re supposed to do because everybody else gets out of whack. We’ve got to keep playing those guys for as long as we can."
Late in the game against Navy, the Midshipmen cut the deficit to five points and Huggins was reminded of second-half falters against Xavier, in which they lost.
Huggins attributed the second-half woes to truly just a lack of the players having time playing together, and that it requires him teaching the players the right way to play.
"I think part of it is that we haven’t played a whole lot together yet. We have guys from all over the place, so you’ve got guys who have been taught different things than what we’re trying to teach them," Huggins said. "You know how that goes. They do it for a while, for as long as you’re standing on top of them, but then you get away from them, and they go back to whatever it is they’re more comfortable with. I think, without a question, that’s part of it. They need to play together."
Huggins and the Mountaineers' schedule only gets tougher as the squad nears conference play, as WVU will take on UAB in its next game on Saturday. Tip-off from the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown is set for 6 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.