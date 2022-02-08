Following the Mountaineers dominant 79-63 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss what went right for the team in their slump-ending win.
"They want to continue to play, I think it's hit them how the situation without a few more wins would've been pretty dire," Huggins said. "I'm glad they're happy. I wish I shared that exuberance. We've got two hard games coming."
The Mountaineers got more good news prior to tip-off, as leading scorer Taz Sherman returned to action after missing the last game due to a concussion. Huggins spoke about the impact Sherman has on the team's success.
"I think [Taz returning] was just a huge shot in the arm for everybody," Huggins said. "We didn't really do a lot with his cardio, so that was a concern. I thought he gave it a lot. He was smart enough that when we was tired to say, 'get me out for a while'."
In the win WVU out-rebounded the Cyclones by nine. Huggins, who has harped on the team's struggles controlling the boards recently, spoke about the favorable rebounding advantage.
"I was pretty happy with them until we let [Iowa] make that run," Huggins said. "We've done that too many times. We can't keep people down."
During the team's recent struggles Huggins has discussed his displeasure with the team's effort. Though he admitted postgame that they have improved in that area as of recent.
"They know that we didn't give the effort that we have to give [during losing streak]," Huggins said. "We lost so many 50-50 balls. We're reaching for them while other people are diving. So to see them diving is great."
In the first half of the win guard Seth Wilson went on a solo 7-0 run. Huggins has discussed his desires to play Wilson more recently, and spoke about the freshman's performance.
"He played great in the first half," Huggins said. "I just wanted those other guys, who had some experience to finish the game out."
Huggins and the Mountaineers will return to action this Saturday, Feb. 12 when they go on the road to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Tip-of is set for 2 p.m. ET.