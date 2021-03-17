There has never been an NCAA Tournament quite like what the 2021 NCAA Tournament is expected to be like in terms of working during the COVID-19 pandemic and hopefully, players, fans, coaches and NCAA officials will never have to experience something like this again.
Normally, only four teams converge on the host city to play in the Final Four. This year because of COVID-19, the host city which in this case is Indianapolis, Indiana, will be hosting the entire tournament from start-to-finish.
There are six venues that will be hosting games and only two of those arenas are not located in Indianapolis. Purdue’s Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, and Indiana University’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, will host the First Four and first round games only. After that, the remainder of the games will all be played in venues located in Indianapolis.
All participating teams are currently housed in four hotels in downtown Indianapolis that are connected to the tournament’s “headquarters”, the Indiana Convention Center.
Following its loss to Oklahoma State in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Thursday, West Virginia returned to Morgantown before departing for the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers arrived in Indianapolis on Monday to begin their “initiation” into the bubble.
Each player is placed in their own room and upon arrival, they were not allowed to interact with each other on Monday or Tuesday. Head coach Bob Huggins spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that player’s being unable to interact with each other has been the most difficult thing.
“I think they’ve been fine,” Huggins said of his team adjusting to the bubble. “I think the hardest was yesterday (Tuesday) when you had to stay in your own room and you couldn’t fraternize with any of your teammates. I think last night’s practice really helped getting guys together. It’s been fine.”
Many players that are in the bubble have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the life in the bubble while participating in the NCAA Tournament. Some players like Jordan McCabe and Miles McBride have used TikTok to show the meals that they’ve received in their hotel rooms.
“Honestly, I’m just happy to be here,” McBride said. “Obviously not being able to play in the tournament last year, I think that hurt everybody. The people here are doing a really great job.”
The NCAA has been developing a plan for a “bubble-like” tournament since last year and Huggins said things have run smoothly so far for WVU and they are focused on getting his players into a normal routine.
“It is what it is,” Huggins said. “I don’t know what else they would do. They’re (NCAA) trying the best that they possibly can. I think letting teams go out and practice yesterday (Tuesday) was a big step in getting those guys back to a little bit of normalcy.”
Tier one (players, coaches, athletic trainers, etc.) officials were required to have seven straight days of negative COVID-19 test results. While in Indianapolis, those individuals are tested daily and must continue to have a negative test in order to participate.
In order to help expedite contact tracing if there is a positive test result in the bubble, players, coaches and other staff members are required to wear Kinexon “SafeTags”. This technology allows health officials to see how close someone came in contact with another person and for how long.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place to prevent the possibility of a positive test result or worse, an outbreak among teams, players and coaches have a lot of time off while awaiting tipoff. McBride has attempted to occupy his time by divulging himself in watching basketball.
“Honestly, there’s not much you can do besides watch games and watch film,” McBride said. “Last night I watched Damian Lillard put up 50 (points) against the Pelicans in that comeback win. There’s not much you can do but just continue to watch basketball.”
West Virginia will tipoff in the first round as the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region against No. 14 seed Morehead State on Friday at 9:50 p.m. on truTV at Lucas Oil Stadium.