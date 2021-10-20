West Virginia head men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins thinks its time for a new postseason format for college basketball and for major conference schools to break away from the NCAA Tournament and form their own.
Now, with the recent changes due to conference realignment, Huggins wants a new postseason tournament format.
“They’re doing it in football,” Huggins said to ESPN on Wednesday at Big 12 media day. “Why wouldn’t they do it? The presidents and athletic directors that have all the juice, why wouldn’t they do it?”
“Makes no sense why they wouldn’t do it,” Huggins added. “I think it’s more ‘Why wouldn’t they?’ than ‘Why would they?’ And then, the other people, they can have their own tournament.”
Huggins isn't the first to have this idea. He believes it would be better for major conferences from a financial perspective to control their own tournament.
This would virtually bar mid-major schools and even smaller schools from playing in postseason tournaments against teams such as Duke, Kentucky and others.
"Those Cinderella schools are putting 200 people, at best, in their gym," Huggins said. "We're putting 14,000."
However, Cinderella schools are one of the main reasons why people watch March Madness every year.
Every March, millions of people — not just regular college basketball fans — tune in to watch March Madness on CBS stations. In 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 surge in the United States, there was no bigger heartbreak in sports than the NCAA Tournament being canceled.
Huggins said that many schools use revenue from basketball to fund football.
“We have no power because we don’t generate the same kind of TV income that football does,” Huggins said to ESPN. “But we don’t try to.”
In his time as a Division I head coach, Huggins has coached teams to two Final Fours, two Elite Eights and five Sweet Sixteens in the NCAA Tournament.