The West Virginia men’s basketball team overcame another poor first half performance and eked out an 80-77 win over Eastern Kentucky on Friday night in Morgantown.
West Virginia’s (5-1) offense was driven by guard Taz Sherman who scored a career-high 28 points to defeat the Colonels. The Mountaineers needed every point from Sherman as Eastern Kentucky went 14-of-29 (48%) from behind the arc.
Despite the high percentage from EKU shooting three pointers, head coach Bob Huggins said that the inside penetration is what allows teams to shoot well from three-point range.
“It’s not the three-point defense, it’s the penetration that you give them that enables them to be a three-point shooting team,” Huggins said. “If you can keep them on the perimeter, if you can jam up the middle to where they can’t penetrate and pitch it, very few people make three-point shots on the move. They’re step-in shots and that’s all because of penetration.”
In 19 minutes of play, forward Gabe Osabuohien provided a significant spark for the Mountaineers with eight points and seven rebounds.
“I think he could be remembered as a very valuable player,” Huggins said about Osabuohien’s career. “Great is a stretch. I just think he makes things happen. I’ve tried to have someone like that, but it’s hard to find guys like that.”
“He doesn’t care about scoring, really,” Huggins added. “He’s our biggest, strongest guy, so we post him (up) a little bit… So, I think he could be remembered as a very valuable player.”
With Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges struggling to score, West Virginia turned to transfer guard Malik Curry off the bench. Curry was the second-leading scorer for WVU with 16 points on 6-of-8 (75%) shooting from the field.
“He made big plays for us today, that’s for sure,” Huggins said about Curry. “We have to be able to get a spread. The whole theory going in, Jalen Bridges was going to make shots, Sean is going to make shots, Taz is going to make shots.”
“Both the freshmen, [Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson] can make shots if we can get them in the game, hopefully we can get them in the next two games a good bit,” Huggins added. “It’s hard for any of those little guys to get downhill, when you can’t get the court spread.”
McNeil has struggled so far this season from three-point range, shooting just 11-of-34 (32%) overall. Against Eastern Kentucky, he went 1-of-8 (12%) from behind the arc.
Up next, West Virginia faces the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday at the WVU Coliseum.