WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the team's loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, where he defended his players and praised the late comeback effort despite the outcome.
"I'm proud of our guys, man. We were down a bunch and we didn't quit," Huggins said. "We fought and fought and fought. We were down 19 against a good basketball team in their place and we competed."
In the loss WVU (13-7, 2-5 Big 12) had trouble keeping Arkansas (16-5, 5-3 SEC) away from the free throw line, committing 29 personal fouls and sending them to the line 34 times for the game.
However Huggins praised the officiating after the game, saying his guys have to have more discipline.
"This is the best officiated game that we've had since we started conference play, without a question. Those guys really did a good job," Huggins said. "We fouled too much, but we fouled because we were playing hard and we were trying to win."
Guard Kedrian Johnson provided a much-needed boost for the Mountaineers on the offensive side, leading the team with 18 points. Coach Huggins discussed the work Johnsons has put in to improve his game.
"Well I think, obviously, he's been in the gym," he said. "We had a pretty good conversation after the Texas Tech game about guys not being in the gym, and guys not working on their craft. We've got some guys who kind of enter into that category."
Arkansas won the boards in convincing fashion as well, out-rebounding the Mountaineers 44-to-26. Coach Huggins expressed some frustration over the rebounding margin in the postgame press conference.
"Quite frankly our big guys aren't rebounding the ball," Huggins said. "I told Erik [Martin], 'take them out man.' If they're not going to go rebound the ball or even at least attempt to rebound the ball get them out of the game."
Next West Virginia will go on the road to face the No. 4 Baylor Bears. Coach Huggins sees the daunting task as an opportunity for the struggling Mountaineers.
"It's not tough, it's an opportunity. It's an opportunity that I'm really looking forward to, and those guys heading for the bus better feel the same way," he said. "We're going to play. All you can do is ask people to give their best."
That contest will take place on Monday, Jan. 31. Tip off is scheduled for 9 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.