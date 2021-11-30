West Virginia earned its third-straight victory with a dominant 74-55 win over the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday in Morgantown.
West Virginia (6-1) only led by seven at halftime, but extended its lead to double digits in the second half to secure the win. Head coach Bob Huggins credited the team’s passing for the second half success.
“I thought our ball movement got better in the second half,” Huggins said. “We were trying to dribble it too much. When they’re [Bellarmine] playing pack line [defense], which we’re going to end up playing against, you need to learn to pass the ball. I thought our passing, or at least our attempts to pass it, got better as the game went along.”
Late in the game, Huggins deployed players that haven’t seen the court very often this season. Freshman guard Seth Wilson and forwards Seny Ndiaye and Taj Thweatt earned minutes at the end of the game, but Huggins wasn’t very pleased with what he saw.
“Honestly I didn’t see much value in it at all,” Huggins said about playing younger players late in the game. “I think they have to understand that in this program you earn playing time, you earn positions. You’re not handed them.”
“We had some guys that I thought were really getting better in practice and then their performance, to say disappointing was not strong enough,” Huggins added. “You get an opportunity; you want to make the most of your opportunity and we certainly didn’t do that.”
West Virginia has gradually improved throughout its first seven games. Huggins has seen improvement on defense, but believes the offense relies too heavily on guard Taz Sherman for points.
Once again, Sherman was the leading scorer with 18 points. Sean McNeil was the only other Mountaineer to score in double digits with 14.
“I think we’re getting a little better defensively,” Huggins said. “Offensively, we probably rely on Taz too much. I’m all for him getting 25-30 [points] a game, but we need some other guys to step up and score it a little bit for us as well. I think we’re starting to get that, but we’ve got to continue to get better at that.”
One player that has yet to step up this season has been forward Isaiah Cottrell. Cottrell is in his second season with West Virginia, but last year, his season was cut short due to an Achilles injury.
So far this season, Cottrell has started all seven games and is averaging 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Huggins said that Cottrell is still getting used to the pace of the game and that is why he has struggled early on.
“Quite frankly, he hasn’t rebounded the ball,” Huggins said. “He’s used to just being able to stand there and reach over top of people or rebound the ball without being sound fundamentally and keeping people on his back.”
Next up, West Virginia hosts Radford on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.