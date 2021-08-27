Head men's basketball coach, Bob Huggins, has signed a major contract extension with West Virginia University.
Huggins will remain head coach through the next three season and has the option to continue coaching or extend his contract with WVU till June 30, 2027.
“I certainly appreciate the opportunity that I’ve been given to represent this great University and state that I love so much,” Huggins said in a statement. “As I’ve said before, I am blessed to coach at my alma mater – the place that all West Virginians love.
"I’m truly blessed.”
Under the contract, Huggins will take on Emeritus status with the university once he is no longer head coach. Huggins could decide to continue coaching after the next season and would assume Emeritus status for at least two years.
Huggins' salary under Emeritus status would be $50,000 per year plus deferred compensation from his previous contract.
“As I said with our last announcement in 2017, I want Bob Huggins leading our basketball program for many years to come,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “He just became the sixth Division I coach all-time to win 900 games, and he’s on the doorstep of being in the Naismith Hall of Fame. We are pleased to have this agreement in place and for coach Huggins continuing to lead his alma mater on the basketball court.”