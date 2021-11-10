The West Virginia men’s basketball team had two players in Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris sign their national letters-of-intent on Wednesday per an announcement.
Davis is from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, and currently attends Teays Valley Christian School. In 2021, Davis averaged 20.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
“Josiah will bring us much-needed size to the point guard position,” head coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “He’s a very efficient penetrator with the ball.”
Davis also won a silver medal at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship.
Harris is from Canton, Ohio, and attends Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Last season, Harris averaged 17.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while taking Richmond Heights to the semifinals of the Ohio Division IV state playoffs.
“Josiah is a very versatile big who is capable of playing the three or four positions because of his size and his ability to make shots,” Huggins said in a statement.