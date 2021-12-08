In a grind it out game with an old Big East foe, the West Virginia men’s basketball team picked up its first top-25 win of the season over No. 15 Connecticut, 56-53, in the Big 12/Big East Challenge on Wednesday.
West Virginia (8-1) easily faced its most physical opponent of the year in Connecticut (8-2), but head coach Bob Huggins wasn’t surprised with the aggressiveness from either team.
“Have you watched Big 12 games? It’s not any different,” Huggins said postgame on Wednesday. “When you have 10 athletes like that running around out there, you’re going to have contact. There’s nothing you can do about that. You’re going to have contact. The Big East maybe took it to the extreme at times, but the Big 12 is physical. It’s really physical.”
West Virginia went down by three with just four minutes remaining, but the defensive effort from forward Gabe Osabuohien gave the Mountaineers a chance. However, they made things interesting for themselves with late free throw misses.
For the game, West Virginia shot 12-of-27 (44%) from the free throw line. Huggins said that his team doesn’t have an excuse to fix the free throw shooting problems and that it starts with the veterans of the team.
“I didn’t yell and scream, but I don’t know if I would’ve yelled and screamed if we would’ve lost,” Huggins said about the free throw shooting. “They know what they have to do. Particularly those older guys. If they’re going to be what they portrayed they were going to be, they’ll get the rest of those guys in there.”
“I think the thing that has been really good here over the years is, our older guys have said, ‘No, no, no, you’re not hanging out here, you’re going to the gym’,” Huggins added. “That’s happened pretty much since I got here… They don’t have an excuse here. Across the street is the best practice facility in the America.”
In the final seconds, after a missed free throw from Sean McNeil, UConn had a chance to tie the game with a three pointer. There has been a debate over the years in college basketball when facing a team if you should foul an opponent before they attempt a three pointer or not. Huggins knew what the right decision was when Connecticut had its opportunity in the final seconds.
“Why, so they can go make one, miss one?” Huggins said. “The way they [UConn] offensive rebound, with their athletes, that didn’t make any sense to me at all. Their athletes are going to make one, they’re going to miss one, they’re going to rebound it and score, or maybe score and get fouled.”
“It didn’t make sense,” Huggins added. “Too many bad things could happen. I know that because I’ve done it for 40 years, and I’ve done some of those stupid things like that. I know better.”