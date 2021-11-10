The West Virginia men’s basketball team began the new season with a sloppy performance against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Tuesday night, coming away with a 60-53 win.
Like the charity exhibition, West Virginia (1-0) looked good at times, but it came in waves throughout the game. Defensively, the Mountaineers forced 25 turnovers, but head coach Bob Huggins wasn’t impressed with the rebounding.
“If you count, which we do, rebounding a part of defense, we sucked,” Huggins said postgame. “I think we’re getting better and staying in front of our guy. We don’t rebound the ball. We just stand around and watch and that has to get fixed in a hurry.”
Against Oakland (0-1), WVU was outrebounded, 48-33.
West Virginia built its lead to as much as 17 points in the second half before the Golden Grizzlies fought back to make it a six-point game late. Huggins said that the interior offense around the rim was one of the factors that allowed Oakland to keep the game close.
“If we had somebody that could score it close, they probably wouldn’t have been able to stay in it as long as they stayed in it,” Huggins said. “We just don’t score the ball close. How many times did you see a guy catch the ball from a foot and airball it?”
Taz Sherman finished with 18 points despite only shooting 7-of-18 (39%) from field goal range. Sean McNeil looked off in his shooting and only scored 11 points while shooting 2-of-6 (33%) from behind the arc.
“I was kind of excited about the fact that I thought we would have a bunch of guys that we could surround the [three-point] line with being Taz, being Sean, being JB [Jalen Bridges] for that matter,” Huggins said. “We could spread the defense then and Malik [Curry] and Keddy [Kedrian Johnson] could attack the rim, and if they overhelp, pitch it and if they don’t overhelp try to finish at the rim. We haven’t made shots.”
“Taz made some big ones for us and Sean made a couple, but neither one of them are shooting the ball the way they did early and JB’s not shooting it the way he shot early,” Huggins added. “If and when we get those three guys clicking at the same time, we’re going to be really hard to guard.”
Despite the negatives that may have come out of this game, West Virginia did defeat Oakland and now turns its attention to Pittsburgh on Friday.