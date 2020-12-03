The West Virginia defense was able to hold Gonzaga sophomore forward Drew Timme to just 17 points, but it was not enough as the Mountaineers fell 87-82, on Wednesday night.
Head coach Bob Huggins believes the team got careless and 'fell asleep' on defense at times.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do; we did an extremely poor job of guarding ball screens, we fell asleep too many times, we just made some careless errors that came back to bite us,” Huggins said.
Before Wednesday’s game, the Mountaineers were holding their opponents to an average of 67 points per game, but against No. 1 Gonzaga and its potent offense that changed. In Gonzaga’s last two games, Timme had been averaging 26.5 points per game to lead the Bulldogs.
In the first half, West Virginia’s defense held Timme in check, keeping him to just three points on 1-for-9 shooting from the floor. In the second half as the Mountaineer big men started to foul out, Timme churned out 14 second half points.
The Mountaineer forwards fell into foul trouble in the second half with Oscar Tshiebwe being the first to foul out with 7:26 remaining in the game. Gabe Osabuohien quickly followed suit with five personal fouls. Derek Culver ended the game with four fouls.
Huggins expects his forwards to get fouls, but they need to be smarter when they get into foul trouble.
“They are going to get fouls and I fully realize they are going to get fouls playing where they play inside where there’s a lot of contact,” Huggins said. “We are asking guys to make decisions and they don’t make the right decisions a lot of times and that’s part of the game. The dumb ones are what kills us and we made dumb ones.”
West Virginia was able to hold tight against the No.1 team in the country for the majority of the game but according to Huggins, it was the dumb mistakes that led to the loss.
“It’s hard when you go win a tournament then play the number one team in the country,” Huggins said. “We didn’t have to do that, I wanted to do that, I wanted to test our guys and we did. Now we see where we are, we are every bit as good as they are if we just don’t do dumb things. We did dumb things.”
West Virginia will travel to Washington, D.C. next to face the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday.