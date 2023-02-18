The West Virginia men’s basketball team came up short against Texas Tech on Saturday after holding an eight-point lead in the second half.
After the game, head coach Bob Huggins was left with questions of his own.
“With what we had on the line, I don’t have the answers,” Huggins said post-game.
WVU was out-rebounded 39-28 by the Red Raiders, a total opposite of their last matchup in which WVU won on the boards 44-27.
Huggins expressed his frustration.
“We got guys to stand there and watch the ball,” Huggins said. “Never went to rebound it. I don't have an explanation for that as long as I've done this.”
After holding an eight-point lead at the 8:41 mark, the team gave up 11 straight points to fall behind by three with 6:01 left. The Mountaineers never regained the lead.
Huggins believes the players lost their intensity after going up by eight.
“I honestly think that we had some guys relax,” Huggins said.
The game left Huggins at a loss. As the NCAA Tournament approaches, he said the team has discussed how important the upcoming games are to its postseason hopes.
“You cannot talk to them, show them, drill them anymore than we did that, ‘We need to win these games if you want to continue to play in the postseason,” Huggins said. “We can't do it anymore. What else do I do?”
The team will play again on Monday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. as it hosts Oklahoma State.