Following the Mountaineers demoralizing loss to TCU, men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins spoke about the team's difficult performance.
"I'm going to go back and look at the game, and the guys who didn't give us what we expect for them to give us are going to sit their butts over not bench and watch the guys who do compete," Huggins said. "If they open their mouth on the bench I'm going to send them home."
In the loss the Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) continued to struggle on the boards, being out-rebounded by 18. Huggins remarked on the startling discrepancy.
"I don't ever remember getting out-rebounded 42-to-24, ever," Huggins said. "I don't ever remember getting pummeled that bad. We're going to watch some film tonight."
Despite the tough loss guard Taz Sherman put on a strong offensive performance, posting 23 points on 10-of-19 (52.6%) shooting. Huggins spoke about the senior's impact.
"Taz made some shots, made some hard shots," Huggins said. "Taz goes 10-for-19, you take him out of the line-up then we really can't score. We got to be able to win other than shooting jump shots. We're struggling shooting the ball."
Following the game Huggins alluded to the idea of making roster adjustments, suggesting personnel changes may be the key to revitalizing his squad.
"As a player I didn't appreciate playing with guys that didn't care." Huggins said. "I never tolerated having guys around that didn't care. Sometimes there's tremendous good in addition by subtraction."
"You don't want to do that, you try to give everybody a fair shot, a fair break. Sometimes it has to come down to let's do this like they do it in the real world," Huggins added.
As WVU gets set for the final stretch of the regular season, the window to keep their chances alive is close to being shut.
"We may be playing the wrong guys, I'm not sure," Huggins said. "Positive things is we still got a chance. We've still got a chance and we're going to look at it that way."
Huggins and the Mountaineers are back in action this Wednesday, Feb. 23 as they face the Iowas State Cyclones on the road. Tip-off at the Hilton Coliseum is set for 7 p.m.