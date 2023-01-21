The No. 7-ranked Longhorns defeated the Mountaineers at the Coliseum on Saturday, dropping the team’s conference record to 1-6. Head coach Bob Huggins expressed his feelings on the state of the team in a post-game press conference.
“It hurts me to let people down,” Huggins said. “And I feel like I've let the great fans in this state down.”
The Mountaineers came into Saturday’s contest off of a win over No. 14 TCU. Huggins previously said he was hoping they could get back on track with their four-game homestand.
“We had 14,100 and some people here to play like that,” Huggins said. “I would've thought we'd be really jacked up for it. I didn't see a lot of emotion or enthusiasm.”
Turnovers was another topic of conversation, as the Mountaineers gave the ball away 20 times against the Longhorns.
“Can't turn the ball over 20 times,” Huggins said. “We had it down to where we were turning it over maybe six times a game, which isn't good, but it's way better than 20 and now we're back to 20, and not playing against pressure. We just throw the ball to the wrong team.”
Huggins also highlighted Joe Toussaint and said he should have played him more. Toussaint finished the game with just 10 minutes.
“That's my fault, a hundred percent my fault,” Huggins said. Joe deserves to play. Joe deserves to play a lot of minutes. We've got guys that played that don't deserve minutes. They haven't earned minutes.”
Huggins expressed frustration with the education of the team on the court, compared to how they prepared.
“We did everything pretty much opposite of what we planned to do, what we drilled to do, as much as you can drill on a day's rest,” Huggins said.
Huggins rounded out the press conference with an allegory about how he feels coaching the team when they stray from what they work on.
“You know, it's kinda like going to school with the kids you went to school with that sat beside you and he got the same teaching that you got. He got the same instruction that you got. He had the same book that you had and he didn't do a damn thing. He just sat there.”