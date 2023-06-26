Newly-named Interim Men’s Basketball Head Coach Josh Eilert addressed the media on Monday, June 26. While his hire came from unconventional circumstances, Eilert said he is ready for the challenge.
“I'm excited to show what I can do and what our staff can do and what our guys can do and how we can get them bought in in a difficult situation,” Eilert said. “So, I see [it] as an opportunity.”
Eilert has been with the WVU men’s basketball team for 15 years and was hired as an assistant coach in July 2022. He has never been a collegiate head coach but said he intends to make the most of his first shot as one.
“I'm excited for this challenge,” Eilert said. “I'm really pumped.”
While being a head coach is new territory for Eilert, he said it has always been his ambition.
“It's always been my goal,” Eilert said. “I've had opportunities over the years to step out and do different things, and I thought … if you show loyalty, if you show patience, it's always gonna work out for you.”
Eilert has taken time to speak to players about the transition but is also giving them space to decide what they want their respective next steps to be.
“I don't want to hinder them in any way if they feel like they have another opportunity that would be better suited for them,” Eilert said.
While he is allowing them the room to make their own decisions, Eilert has a message for the players.
“And if they want to take a look at something else, that's fine, but what I'm most gonna say, the message here, we've got something special,” Eilert said. “We got a special group of individuals. We got a special administration. We got a special staff. And we can do something really neat here and turn this thing around and turn the page and keep the tradition alive of the Mountaineer culture.”
Eilert has spent 16 years working with former Head Coach Bob Huggins in a variety of roles. Even though the Hall of Famer has resigned, Eilert’s time with him has impacted his approach to basketball.
“His coaching philosophy will be ingrained in me for the rest of my life,” Eilert said. “There's no question about that.”
On Sunday morning, a day after the announcement of Eilert’s new position, he said that he received a call from Huggins.
“He just sounded at peace. He really did,” Eilert said. “The fact that they named me the head coach and… I was able to carry the torch, and he just sounded at peace.”
Eilert’s contract is for 10 months and is worth $1.5 million, per Athletic Director Wren Baker.