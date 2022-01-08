Following the Mountaineers victory over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, head coach Bob Huggins discussed what went into the team's comeback effort in the second half.
"We actually tried to guard them," Huggins said. "You look out there and see those two little guys, and I told them all week, ‘Don’t think these guys can’t play. Don’t think they’re not going to make shots.' They’re very clever in getting shots off."
WVU (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) entered play on Saturday having played just one game in the previous 17 days. For Huggins, the layoff was just another opportunity for the team to get reps.
"We had a lot more practice sessions for this game than we normally do for a conference season," Huggins said. "I’m sure to a degree it’s going to be very much like that the whole year with COVID."
Though despite the extended rest, WVU got off to a slow start in the contest.
"We were awful to start the game," he said. "We had no enthusiasm, we had no bounce in our step."
Though with the break from live play, there was some concern for the multiple Mountaineer players who missed the last game against Texas.
"I really didn’t manage their minutes. I told them when they got tired, let me know, and we’ll get a sub in for you," Huggins said. "I didn’t think Gabe really looked winded. He has looked more winded than today. They’ve played enough. They know. They know better than I do. How do I know?"
Senior guard Taz Sherman played a big role in the second-half comeback, finishing with 14 points that included two clutch threes in the waning minutes.
"I think the thing we both said was the guy is a gamer. Talking to his junior college coach, he’s a special guy," Huggins said of Sherman. "He makes those two big shots. Those are hard shots, and he makes them like ‘Okay, guys. Get on my back’. I think the biggest thing is the will to win."
West Virginia will continue conference play against Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.