Following an 81-58 blowout against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. Saturday, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins felt defeated for his team, and wasn't able to match up well with a motivated Cowboys team at home.
Huggins said the team couldn't make any shots all week, in the days before the contest and even in pregame warmups. This showed in the final box score, with the Mountaineers finishing 17-of-55 (31%) from the field Saturday.
"We weren't making any shots, we weren't making shots in practice and when I watched us in warmups we weren't making any shots," Huggins said.
According to Huggins, West Virginia also held a significant size disadvantage against the Cowboys, and they were able to take advantage down the stretch and especially in transition.
Oklahoma scored 40 total points in the paint against a smaller Mountaineer interior, while the Mountaineers were only able to accumulate 16 points down near the basket.
"We were at a size deficit to start with, a big deficit," Huggins said. "We just don't have the personnel to match up with some of the teams in our league. Some teams we do, and some teams we don't."
Huggins was without answers following the contest, and wishes he knew more of his team's issues and how to fix them.
"If I had all of the answers, we'd be a hell of a lot better team," Huggins said. "I don't have all of the answers."
West Virginia will have a chance to fix its issues on Monday, when it travels to Manhattan, Kan. to face a surging Kansas State Wildcats that it has defeated before. The game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN 2.