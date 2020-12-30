Freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell is out for the remainder of the season for West Virginia with a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered in the first half against Northeastern on Tuesday as announced by WVU.
“Everyone associated with Mountaineer Basketball is saddened by the news that we received on Isaiah (Cottrell),” Huggins said in a statement. “Isaiah is a great teammate, a wonderful kid and a hard worker who will do everything asked of him to get back to 100 percent and back on the court.”
In ten games, Cottrell averaged 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds.