WVU Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the team's loss to Texas Tech on Saturday, and displayed some tough love when discussing what went wrong for West Virginia in the 78-65 defeat.
"We just give people way too many shots," He said. "This is not a very good perimeter shooting club. As I watched their games they scored the ball in the paint."
Huggins had some harsh thoughts on the way his players competed in the postgame press conference, challenging the squad to put more work in.
"You've got to want to do it, you've got to care," he said. "We've got some guys that do that, and some guys that, if they're doing it, it's disguised very well. I've given them too much rope. I've let them screw up, and calmly tried to fix it."
The Mountaineers finished the game with 16 turnovers, and allowed the Red Raiders to collect 25 offensive rebounds. Coach Huggins spoke about the team's miscommunication, and what the cause was.
"A lot of [the turnovers] are unforced. We didn't run what we practiced we were going to run," Huggins said. "I don't know how to say it any differently, they just don't run [the plays] they're asked to run."
WVU (13-5, 2-4 Big 12) struggled to stay out of foul trouble for the entire game, committing a total of 30 fouls in the loss. Coach Huggins spoke about how difficult it is to overcome so many whistles.
"Any stoppage in play is going to destroy rhythm," Huggins said. "Whether somebody threw something on the floor or a guy got hurt. Stoppages of play do not lead to continuity."
While WVU's performance certainly left something to be desired, guard Taz Sherman had perhaps his best performance since returning from COVID protocols. He finished with 21 points to lead the team.
Coach Huggins spoke on what made Sherman impactful on the offensive end, despite the senior taking a number of contested shots.
"I think he forced a lot of things," Huggins said. "He carried us, but I think in doing that he forced some things that I'm not used to seeing him do."
The Mountaineers will have another chance to snap their three-game skid when the Oklahoma Sooners come to town this Wednesday, Jan. 26 for WVU's fifth straight Big 12 matchup. Tip off is set for 8 p.m. ET in that contest.