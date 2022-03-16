Isaiah Cottrell vs. Iowa St 2/8

West Virginia's Isaiah Cottrell (13) passes out of the paint against Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum on Feb. 8, 2022, in Morgantown, W.Va.

 By Gus Schlomer, Photo Editor

The WVU men's basketball program lost two crucial players Wednesday, as forwards Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Bridges, a sophomore from Fairmont, W.Va., played in 61 games for the Mountaineers. He averaged 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.8 steals on 45.2% shooting. 

Cottrell, a 6 foot, 10 inch freshman from Las Vegas, Nev., played in 43 games for West Virginia spanning two seasons. In his time he averaged 3.6 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and shot 33.9% from the field. 

With the two forwards now gone and a plethora of seniors out the door, the WVU men's basketball team is set to have a significantly revamped roster for the 2022-23 season.

I am currently a senior here at West Virginia University, majoring in journalism with a minor in sports communication. I'm originally from Parkersburg, W.Va., and my desire is to one day work in the sports industry in some capacity.