The WVU men's basketball program lost two crucial players Wednesday, as forwards Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
March 16, 2022
Bridges, a sophomore from Fairmont, W.Va., played in 61 games for the Mountaineers. He averaged 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.8 steals on 45.2% shooting.
Cottrell, a 6 foot, 10 inch freshman from Las Vegas, Nev., played in 43 games for West Virginia spanning two seasons. In his time he averaged 3.6 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and shot 33.9% from the field.
With the two forwards now gone and a plethora of seniors out the door, the WVU men's basketball team is set to have a significantly revamped roster for the 2022-23 season.