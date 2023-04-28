After one season on the WVU men’s basketball team, Jimmy Bell Jr. has entered his name into the transfer portal, per John Rothstein.
The junior forward started all 34 games for the Mountaineers last season, averaging 4.8 points per game and 5.2 rebounds.
The Saginaw, Michigan, native transferred to WVU from Moberly Area Community College and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Now, the remaining forwards on the roster include fifth-year senior transfer Jesse Edwards and returning juniors James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague.
Most recently, Bell suited up for the Gold-Blue Spring Football Game as a right tackle for Neal Brown’s squad with the possibility of him playing both football and basketball.