For West Virginia, the point guard position has mainly been run by two players this season.
Guards Kedrian Johnson and Malik Curry have seen the majority of the playing time while Johnson has been starting in all seven games.
Johnson’s role since he joined the WVU program has been focused on his defensive play. Offensively, Johnson only averages 4.9 points per game while earning nearly 18 minutes per contest this year.
To get offensive production from the point guard position, head coach Bob Huggins has looked to Curry. This season, Curry is the fourth-leading scorer on the team with eight points per game.
In the last three games, Curry has scored nine, 16 and nine points, respectively.
The offense has mainly run through Taz Sherman, but Huggins said that the team has relied on him too much so far this season to score points.
“I think we’re getting a little better defensively,” Huggins said following a win over Bellarmine. “Offensively, we probably rely on Taz too much. I’m all for him getting 25-30 [points] a game, but we need some other guys to step up and score it a little bit for us as well. I think we’re starting to get that, but we’ve got to continue to get better at that.”
While Curry has gotten into a rhythm offensively and Johnson continues to contribute on defense, Huggins has clearly defined their roles on the team.
“With Taz and Sean [McNeil], we have to get them open more and do a better job of getting them open,” Huggins said. “We have to deliver the ball better and more timely than what we have been doing. That is those two guys (Kedrian Johnson and Malik Curry) jobs. When Malik comes in, we expect him to score, and when Kedrian comes in, we rely on him to put pressure on the ball.”
“It’s not that Kedrian can’t score or that Malik can't defend, they both can do both things,” Huggins added. “When Malik is sitting there while Kedrian is in the game, he’s thinking ‘how can I create offensively, create for myself and create for my teammates’. When Kedrian is sitting there looking at ‘how can I affect the game offensively’. Both of them are seemingly very happy with their roles.”
Despite the offensive success West Virginia is getting with Curry recently, Huggins hasn’t said that changes will be made to the starting lineup.
Huggins said that the team relies too much on Sherman for offense. Recently in games, it looks Curry might become one of the main offensive contributors off the bench for the Mountaineers. With Curry adding points off the bench, it may take the pressure off of Sherman and McNeil to propel the offense.