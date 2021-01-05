No. 14 West Virginia was in a woeful state for 29 minutes on Monday night against Oklahoma State when it fell down by as much as 19 points with 11:15 remaining in the game. Then the Mountaineers utilized a 20-7 run over a span of nine minutes to take the lead and hang on for the 87-84 victory.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins saw his usual stars show up in Miles McBride and Derek Culver, but for the second game in a row, senior guard Taz Sherman scored 20 or more points off the bench. However, even with all three players scoring more than 20 points on the night, Huggins named one player as his game changer.
“We weren’t getting any pressure on the ball,” Huggins said. “I asked Kedrian [Johnson] 'Can you go guard somebody?' and he said, 'Yes, sir.' I think he was terrific; he was far-and-away the difference in the game.”
In 25 minutes of play, Johnson scored nine points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from the free throw line. He also grabbed three rebounds and finished with five assists.
With the departure of sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe, the play inside turned its attention to Culver. Against the Sooners, Culver had one of his worst performances of the year, but against Oklahoma State he broke out with 22 points and 19 rebounds.
“He was playing hard,” Huggins said of the junior forward’s performance. “We had a little sit down yesterday about how far he has come and why we don’t want him to continue down that path. Our guys look to him and he’s the guy when we need a basket, he’s the guy we’re going to throw the ball to.”
Sherman has quickly cemented himself as the sixth man on this team with his scoring ability for the Mountaineers. Over the past two games, it has been Sherman’s play that has drove the Mountaineers back into contention in each contest.
In the second half against the Cowboys, Sherman shot 4-of-7 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line to score 13 points in the half. Paired with McBride's 19-point second half performance, this led West Virginia in its comeback.
“He scores the ball for us,” Huggins said on Sherman’s contributions this season. “For whatever reason we’ve struggled from the perimeter, and he’s been our most consistent perimeter shooter. We were relying so much on Deuce [McBride], if you put him in the same backcourt with Deuce then we can make some shots, and it makes a difference.”
With the loss, West Virginia would've lost its second straight Big 12 game before hosting No. 4 Texas on Saturday. Huggins emphasized the importance of these games in a league like the Big 12 conference.
"They're [wins] all significant in this league," Huggins said. "You look at what Texas did to Kansas at Kansas. We have [Texas] coming in on Saturday, and it's a great challenge."