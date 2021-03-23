Mens Big 12 Basketball Scoreboard

West Virginia guard Jordan McCabe drives in against the Kansas State Wildcats on Feb. 28, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.

 Photo by WVU Athletics Communications

West Virginia junior guard Jordan McCabe has entered the transfer portal as he announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. 

In three seasons at WVU, McCabe has started 49 games and averaged 3.8 points, 1.4 assists and one rebound per game. In his final year in Morgantown, McCabe started only five games and averaged a career-low 2.2 points per game. 

