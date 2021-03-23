West Virginia junior guard Jordan McCabe has entered the transfer portal as he announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
West Virginia junior Jordan McCabe has entered the transfer portal.Averaged 2.2 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season. || @247SportsPortal— Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 23, 2021
In three seasons at WVU, McCabe has started 49 games and averaged 3.8 points, 1.4 assists and one rebound per game. In his final year in Morgantown, McCabe started only five games and averaged a career-low 2.2 points per game.