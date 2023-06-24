Former West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Josh Eilert has been hired as the interim head coach. The news was first reported by Hoppy Kercheval of Metronews on Twitter.
Breaking: Source: WVU has come to terms with current WVU assistant Josh Eilert to be the interim head basketball coach— Hoppy Kercheval (@HoppyKercheval) June 24, 2023
“Josh Eilert is the right person to lead our men’s basketball program next season,” WVU Athletic Director Wren Baker said in a press release. “He has been an important part of our success, and he has displayed great integrity, work ethic and dedication.”
The announcement comes six days after the resignation of former head coach Bob Huggins.
“I would like to thank Wren Baker, President Gee, Rob Alsop, Steve Uryasz and the rest of our administration for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead our storied Mountaineer basketball program,” Eilert said in a release. “I would also like to thank Coach Huggins for retaining me on his staff at K-State in 2006 and for bringing me to West Virginia in 2007.”
Eilert has been a member of the WVU men’s basketball staff for 15 years and was hired as an assistant coach in July 2022. Before that, he had been the Assistant Athletics Director for basketball operations since 2013.
He spent his first six years in Morgantown as the men’s basketball team’s video coordinator.
Eilert was also an interim assistant coach for WVU in 2016.