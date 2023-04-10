Former WVU guard Kedrian Johnson has entered his name in the 2023 NBA Draft.
The fifth-year senior announced his decision Monday on Twitter, thanking his teammates and fans for their support during his stint at West Virginia.
“To Mountaineer Nation, I want to thank you guys for the unconditional love and support these past 3 years,” Johnson wrote. “You will forever be a part of me.”
He spent the past three years on Huggins’ roster, first earning a starting role in the 2021-22 season.
Last season, Johnson started every game he played, averaging 11.7 points per game. He was tied for second on the team with senior forward Tre Mitchell.
Johnson also led the team in assists with 102 and in free throw percentage, shooting 82.8% on the year.
As a fifth-year senior last season, Johnson has no more NCAA eligibility left.