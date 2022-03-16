After a day full of turmoil in the West Virginia men's basketball program, head coach Bob Huggins will return one familiar face in guard Kedrian Johnson.
Johnson announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he'll be returning for his fifth and final season with the Mountaineers. His announcement tweet stated "UNFINISHED BUSINESS" as the headline.
Johnson has been with West Virginia since 2020, playing in a total of 58 games and starting 30 games across two seasons.
Across his career, he's averaged 3.5 points per game, 1.7 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
This is a crucial addition for the Mountaineers' 2023 roster and will be provide a leader for what will be a young roster moving forward.