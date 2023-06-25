Senior guard Kerr Kriisa withdrew his name from the transfer portal Sunday and will return to the West Virginia University men’s basketball team. Kriisa announced his return in a post on Twitter.
Run it. pic.twitter.com/hxYgLQfdXQ— Kerr (@KerrKriisa) June 25, 2023
The Estonia native transferred to WVU in April but entered the portal after the resignation of former Head Coach Bob Huggins Saturday, June 17. However, he recommitted after the hire of Josh Eilert to interim head coach.
He spent three seasons at the University of Arizona and averaged 9.4 points and 5.1 assists per game last season.
The senior has two years of eligibility remaining.
Kriisa was just one of three Mountaineers to enter the portal after Huggins’s resignation. Fifth-year seniors Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint are still exploring options for transfer.