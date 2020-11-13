West Virginia head men's basketball coach Bob Huggins announced the signing of 6-foot-4 combo guard Kobe Johnson on Thursday.
Johnson is in his senior season at Canton McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio. As a junior in 2019, Johnson 18 points, 4.4 rebounds and three assists. He was named to the Division I All-Ohio First Team by Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Huggins is impressed with Johnson's perimeter shooting and acknowledged the coaching behind Johnson's development.
“Kobe comes from one of the storied programs in Ohio,” Huggins said in a statement. “He is an outstanding defender with exceptional quickness and length. Kobe is well-coached by Andy Vlajkovich, who also coached Derek Culver at Warren G. Harding High. Kobe will be an outstanding contributor to our perimeter play.”
Johnson is the second player to sign this week for WVU with Seth Wilson signing on Wednesday for the Mountaineers.