The West Virginia men’s basketball team competed in the opening contest of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championship in Kansas City, Mo. on Wednesday night, coming away with a 73-67 victory and moving onto the second round of the tournament.
In a league that usually promotes defense, both offenses were efficient in front of the Kansas City crowd. West Virginia (16-16, 5-14 Big 12) shot 28-of-53 (53%) from the field while Kansas State (14-17, 6-13 Big 12) shot 23-of-55 (42%) in comparison.
The Mountaineers also were able to overcome the Wildcats in rebounding battle, grabbing 33 boards compared to Kansas State’s 28.
To open the contest, a quick steal and a fast break bucket from forward Gabe Osabuohien began the scoring for the Mountaineers, with guard Sean McNeil also hitting a three for the early 5-0 advantage.
McNeil got another three to go early, adding onto his 15-point total for the half. Forward Mark Smith for the Wildcats was impressive in the half court early, chipping in seven points within the first 10 minutes.
In the middle of the first period, forward Dimon Carrigan hit two straight hook shots to give West Virginia the 24-16 lead, but the Wildcats stormed back to make it 26-23.
McNeil tore up the interior for West Virginia late in the half, compiling nine points in the final 10 minutes to lead all scorers alongside 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Forward Ismael Massoud for Kansas State was who kept the Wildcats in contention, dropping in 13 points from all over the floor.
Guard Nigel Pack gave the wildcats their first lead of the night with a two, but West Virginia took an imposing 8-3 run to finish out the half on top by four.
Back and forth scoring opened the second half, with neither team pulling away. Kansas State tied the game on a Mike McGuirl layup, but forward Jalen Bridges answered with a three.
Trailing 51-47, the Wildcats suffered from a three-minute and 30 second scoring drought in the middle of the second period, going 0-of-4 from the field in that span. This gave West Virginia a chance to draw out to a six-point lead with under 10 minutes remaining.
An explosive 8-0 run from Kansas State brought the contest right back to even at 55, and the squads went back and forth all the way under five minutes.
Two back-to-back three pointers by guards Taz Sherman and Malik Curry propelled the Mountaineers ahead by nine, creating a swift 8-0 run with three minutes left in the game.
In a bounce back effort, McNeil was WVU’s leading scorer with 21 points and six rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting.
Pack finished as the leading contributor for Kansas State, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds of his own.
After defeating the Wildcats, the Mountaineers will be matched up with the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in Kansas City. The game is set to tip-off at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.