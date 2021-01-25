No. 11 West Virginia battled it out for forty minutes with No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday night with Miles McBride hitting the game-winning layup in the final seconds to win it for WVU, 88-87.
West Virginia (11-4, 4-3 Big 12) began the game in dominate fashion as it jumped out to an 18-9 lead in the first six minutes behind four three-pointers. Texas Tech looked out of sync in the half, trailing by as much as ten points before rallying before halftime.
With five minutes left before halftime, the Mountaineers led by 10 at 36-26 before Texas Tech (11-5, 4-4 Big 12) closed out the half on a 13-3 run to tie it at 39-39. That run catapulted the Red Raiders into an exceptional first five minutes of the second half.
At the 16-minute mark in the second half, West Virginia trailed by one before things took a turn for the worse. Texas Tech outscored WVU 21-to-12 over a span of eight minutes to lead by 12 points with under eight minutes to play.
Needing a spark, the Mountaineers turned to their playmaker in McBride to lead the way. He did just that, as West Virginia quickly turned a 12-point deficit into a four-point deficit in less than a minute behind five points from McBride and a three-pointer from Kedrian Johnson.
Texas Tech grew its lead to eight points following back-to-back scores with less than five minutes to play. Trailing late, McBride took over. McBride scored the final 10 points of West Virginia’s 17, which started with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to five.
The Mountaineers cut the lead to three before a Kyler Edwards three-pointer extended Texas Tech’s lead back to six. West Virginia quickly went on an 8-2 run that was capped by a McBride three-pointer.
Texas Tech's Mac McClung hit his fourth three-pointer of the second half to put the Red Raiders ahead with only 1:10 left in the game at 87-84. On the following possession, Taz Sherman scored a layup to make it 87-86. Following a Texas Tech miss, the Mountaineers took possession with 16 seconds to play.
West Virginia again went to McBride and once again, he answered. With five seconds remaining McBride drove down the right side of the lane and knocked down the game-winning shot. McClung quickly drove it down the floor for the Red Raiders, but his shot bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded to secure the 88-87 win for West Virginia.
West Virginia had an outstanding offensive performance shooting the ball at 58% from field goal range. The Mountaineers finished the game 12-of-19 (63%) from behind the arc but struggled from the free throw line at 16-of-27 (59%).
McBride led WVU with 24 points as he scored 19 points in the second half. Five other Mountaineers scored in double-digits with McNeil adding 13 points, Jalen Bridges scoring 13 points — on 3-of-4 three-point shooting —, Derek Culver and Sherman both scoring 10 points.
McClung had an incredible performance for Texas Tech with 30 points. He scored 24 points all in the second half.
West Virginia will face Florida on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC challenge. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum as fans are expected in attendance for the first time this season.