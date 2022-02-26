The WVU men’s basketball team suffered a devastating loss on Saturday, blowing a 10-point second half lead and falling to the No. 20 Texas Longhorns at the Coliseum, 82-81.
The Mountaineers (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) have now lost six straight games and 13 of their last 14 as they drop below .500. The loss all but eliminates them from March Madness contention.
WVU rolled out at starting five of Kedrian Johnson, Sean McNiel, Taz Sherman at the guard spots, with Isaiah Cottrell and Jaylen Bridges playing the forward positions.
Sherman got the scoring started for West Virginia, hitting a mid-range fadeaway on the team’s first possession.
The West Virginia defense struggled to get stops early on. They allowed the Longhorns to shoot 8-of-11 (72.7%) from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 on three-pointers in the first eight minutes to put WVU down 23-15.
A scuffle broke out between the two squads midway through the first, as Longhorn forward Brock Cunningham knocked WVU guard Malik Curry to the ground on a transition layup attempt. Cunningham was assessed with a flagrant two foul and was ejected from the contest.
Despite being behind by as many as nine, the Mountaineers were able to pull close in the final minutes of the first period as a Curry three-pointer brought the score within four.
Curry went into the half with a team-high 13 points on 3-of-7 (42.9%) shooting.
The Mountaineers shot 11-of-25 (44%) on field goal attempts and 3-of-7 (42.9%) from three-point range in the first half. They went into half down 43-37 to Texas.
After a first half that saw the Longhorns shoot 15-of-23 (65.2%) from the field and 5-of-7 (71.4%) from three, WVU was able to neutralize their hot shooting out of the break to keep the contest close.
The Mountaineers offense erupted to start the second half, as they jumped ahead on a 17-4 run in the first five minutes to take a 54-47. WVU led by as many as 10.
Though the Texas offense didn’t stay quite long, as they went on a 22-6 run late in the second half to take a six-point lead with three minutes remaining.
However the Mountaineers wouldn’t go quietly, as a three-point play by Curry brought the score to 82-81 with 10 seconds remaining.
Following the free throw from Curry WVU was able to force an in-bounds turnover, getting the ball back with nine seconds remaining and a chance to win the game.
Unfortunately for WVU the effort was not enough though, as Curry’s game-winning shot attempt fell just short, giving the Longhorns the close win.
Curry finished the game as the leading scorer for WVU, putting up 27 points on 7-of-15 (46.7%) shooting from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) from beyond the arc. Cottrell pulled down a team-high 5 boards and Gabe Osabuohien led the way with 3 assists.
As a team WVU finished the game 25-of-50 (50%) from the field and 6-of-12 (50%) on three-point attempts. They also made 25 of their 35 (71.4%) free throw attempts.
With the regular season winding down for WVU, Huggins and the Mountaineers will need to stack a pair of wins together in their final two matches if they hope to be a player in March.
WVU is back on the court next Tuesday, March 1 as they travel to Oklahoma to face the Sooners. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.