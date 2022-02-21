The WVU men’s basketball team dropped a must-win game on the road Monday night, falling to the Big 12 rival TCU Horned Frogs in devastating fashion by a score of 77-67.
With the loss the Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) have dropped four straight and 10 of their last 11, as their hopes of participating in March Madness have become incredibly bleak.
West Virginia shot well against the Horned Frogs to start, going 11-of-13 (84.6%) from the floor to hold a slight 27-25 advantage 10 minutes in.
TCU was able to jump ahead though, quickly putting WVU in an 11-point hole with a 16-5 run.
However the Mountaineers were able to storm back, as Sherman erupted for 10 straight unanswered points capitalized by consecutive threes to close the half.
In his dominant first half Sherman joined WVU's exclusive 1,000-point club, becoming the 55th player in men’s program history to eclipse the mark. He did so in just three seasons.
Sherman’s hot stretch brought the score to 43-42 going into the half. The guard went into the locker room with 17 points on 7-of-12 (58.3%) and 3-for-5 (60%) from beyond the arc.
The Horned Frogs quickly re-established a strong lead over WVU midway through the second half however, leading 57-48 with 12 minutes remaining.
TCU would continue to pull away late, extending their lead to 13 with just three minutes remaining.
After a hot first half from the field, WVU was held to 9-of-26 (34.6%) shooting in the second half. For the game they shot 26-of-57 (45.6%) from the field and 6-of-16 (37.5%) from the three-point line.
Sherman would finish the contest with a game-high 23 points on 10-of-19 (52.6%) shooting. It’s the 10th time this season Sherman has put together a 20-point effort.
With the loss WVU’s play-off hopes have all but evaporated, as they are now eight games below .500 in conference play.
The Mountaineers will get another crack at it this Wednesday, Feb. 23 as they go on the road to face the Iowa State Cyclones. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the Hilton Coliseum.