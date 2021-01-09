No. 14 West Virginia nearly had its first top-5 victory of the season against No. 4 Texas, but Andrew Jones’ last-second three-pointer lifted the Longhorns over the Mountaineers, 72-70 on Saturday afternoon.
It was an ugly start for West Virginia (9-4, 2-3 Big 12) with the Longhorns driving easily to the rim early to gain a 13-8 lead before WVU head coach Bob Huggins had to burn a timeout. Huggins stirred his team up enough as the Mountaineers went on a 10-0 run to lead by five with 13 minutes remaining in the first half.
Texas (10-1, 4-0 Big 12) settled down and answered with some shots to settle this game in a pound-for-pound battle. At halftime, West Virginia held a 40-36 lead thanks to a 13-point first half from Taz Sherman.
Early in the second half it looked as if the Mountaineers were beginning to put away the Longhorns. After five early points by Sean McNeil, West Virginia had its largest lead of the afternoon at 57-49 with 11 minutes to play in the game.
Once again, Texas answered and went on an 8-0 run to quickly tie the game once again with under nine minutes to go. The Mountaineers rebuilt their lead and with 1:41 left in the game, they led 70-65 after a Sherman basket. That would be the final score for West Virginia.
On the following possession Matt Coleman III knocked down two free throws to cut into the WVU lead. After a Courtney Ramey field goal only 25 seconds later, Texas trailed by one with the Mountaineers in possession.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. grabbed two offensive rebound as West Virginia burned 45 seconds before being fouled and given an opportunity at the free throw line. Matthews — an 89% free throw shooter on the year — missed both free throws.
With one last chance to win the game, Texas turned to its warrior in Jones. On a kick out to the right wing, Jones hit a three-point jumper with one second left to give Texas the lead for the first time since the 11:52 mark in the first half. A last chance pass for West Virginia sailed over the head of Derek Culver as time expired.
Overall, WVU finished 24-for-62 (39%) from field goal range while also shooting 9-for-25 (36%) from behind the arc. Texas shot 27-for-58 (47%) from the floor while only hitting 4-for-19 (21%) from three-point range.
Sherman led the Mountaineers with 17 points off the bench as he hit 5-for-13 from the floor. Culver earned his seventh double-double of the year with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Miles McBride added 12 points along with McNeil finishing with 14, ending his three-game streak of scoring below double-digits.
West Virginia will travel to Waco, Texas, to face No. 2 Baylor on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.