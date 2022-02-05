The WVU men’s basketball team dropped a must-win game to the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, extending their losing streak to seven games in a 60-53 final at the Coliseum.
For WVU (13-9, 2-7 Big 12), the seven-game skid is the longest losing streak the team has suffered since head coach Bob Huggins took over for the program in 2007.
Guard Sean McNeil got the scoring started for the Mountaineers, connecting on a baseline jumper on the team’s opening possession. He then cashed in on a four-point play minutes later, accounting for 8 of the Mountaineer’s first 15 points.
The West Virginia defense got off to a hot start as well, holding the Texas Tech offense to just 1-of-7 (14.3%) shooting in the early minutes. WVU led by as many as nine in the first half.
Though with the team’s leading scorer guard Taz Sherman out (concussion), the Mountaineers struggled to find an offensive rhythm.
Forward Jalen Bridges shouldered much of the scoring load for West Virginia early on, putting up 16 first half points. He made four of his first five three-point attempts. Though the Texas Tech defense was able to neutralize Bridges in the second half, keeping the sophomore out of the scoring column for the rest of the game.
WVU came out of halftime clinging to a 32-26 lead, before a 6-0 run from Texas Tech drew the score even. The Red Raiders would follow that up with another surge midway through the second half, taking the lead on a 7-0 run.
Despite going scoreless in the second half, Bridges (16) would finish the game as the leading scorer for WVU. Shortly following him was McNeil who had 15 points on 4-of-16 (25%) shooting from the field.
As a team WVU shot an abysmal 15-of-62 (24.2%) from the field and 6-of-24 (25%) from three-point range. Their shooting woes really showed in the second half, as the team shot just 4-of-32 (12.5%) on field goal attempts in the final frame.
With the win on Saturday, No. 14 Texas Tech (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) swept WVU in their two meetings this season. The Red Raiders take the court again next Wednesday, when they’ll travel to face the Oklahoma Sooners.
As for the Mountaineers, they return to action next Tuesday, Feb. 8 when they host the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones for another Big 12 matchup. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. at the Coliseum.