The West Virginia men’s basketball team is back for another season after a disappointing campaign in 2021, with many new transfer athletes and freshmen looking to lead the way for a young Mountaineer squad.
Head coach Bob Huggins, who was recently inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, is back for his 15th season leading the Mountaineers with a 326-188 record during his tenure in Morgantown.
Huggins and the team will need to mesh and work together as one to improve on last season's performance, but the Mountaineers lost their leading scorer in guard Taz Sherman to graduation and will field a lot of new faces this season.
Forward Gabe Osabuohien also graduated and moved on from West Virginia, guard Sean McNeil transferred to Ohio State, forward Isaiah Cottrell transferred to UNLV and forward Jalen Bridges transferred away to Baylor.
Last season, West Virginia struggled to get things going during conference play after beginning the season 13-1. The Mountaineers finished with a 16-17 overall record and a 4-14 record in conference play, only winning two of their last 16 regular season games.
With many athletes leaving the program or graduating, this year’s squad is made up of quite a few transfers, both from other Division I schools or from the junior college level.
Guard Erik Stevenson from South Carolina and guard Joe Toussaint from Iowa, were two of WVU’s premier transfers and were key players for their respective schools a year ago.
The Mountaineers also brought back forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who played for West Virginia from 2018 to 2021 and spent last season with the Washington Huskies. Forward Tre Mitchell from Texas rounds out the group of Division I transfers, all of which will make an impact in the rotation and in the starting lineup this season.
WVU men’s hoops has already been on the court this season, competing in their annual charity exhibition and taking a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green on Friday, Oct. 28.
Stevenson recorded a double-double on the night, leading all Mountaineers in scoring with 18 points and also grabbing 10 rebounds and two steals. Matthews also made a big impact against the Falcons, with 14 points and six rebounds.
Sophomore forward James Okonkwo also performed well on defense, recording a game-high three blocks and grabbing seven rebounds. Toussaint filled up the stat sheet as well in the exhibition, scoring seven points while recording four assists, four rebounds and a game-high three steals.
West Virginia will open up the regular season against Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 7 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
Also known as the Mountaineers, Mount St. Mary’s went 14-16 a year ago and will return their leading scorer in guard Jalen Benjamin, who averaged 13.3 points per game last season.
WVU also has some other tough out of conference games on its schedule this season, starting off with the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon, which will take place from Nov. 24 to 27.
The tournament will host a group of some of the nation’s best, including Gonzaga, Duke, Florida, Purdue, Oregon State, Xavier and Portland State along with West Virginia.
In other challenging out of conference matchups, the Mountaineers will once again meet up with Pittsburgh on the road on Nov. 11 and will host the UAB Blazers, a team that won 27 games and made the NCAA tournament last season, on Dec. 10.
WVU splits two other challenging matchups on the road and at home this season, facing off against the Xavier Musketeers in Cincinnati, Ohio on Dec. 3 before hosting the Auburn Tigers on Jan. 28, the program that won the most games in the SEC a season ago.
Tip-off for the first game of the season and the home-opener against Mount St. Mary’s is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.