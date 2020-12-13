It was a full team effort on Sunday afternoon at the WVU Coliseum when the No. 11 Mountaineers hosted No. 19 Richmond and came away with an 87-71 victory to earn their sixth win of the season.
Richmond (4-1) started out the game poised to stay close with West Virginia (6-1), taking a 12-11 lead at the 14:13 mark. The Mountaineers went on a 12-4 run to take a 23-16 lead just over halfway through the first half.
The game would stay within single digits for a lot of the first half until the Mountaineers got hot from all over the court. Leading 34-27 with 3:40 remaining until halftime, WVU went on a tear from the field, going on an 18-1 run and taking a 52-28 lead. Richmond got a basket with just seconds on the clock to make it a 22-point game at the break.
The second half started how the first half finished, with WVU going on a 11-3 run to push the lead to 30 at 63-33. After this, things started to get sloppy both ways with Richmond trying to make any sort of push. The lead got down to 16 with just over five minutes remaining, but WVU halted that run immediately and held on to win.
Miles McBride led all scorers with 20 points on the day, going 9-of-11 from the field and hitting both of his three-point shots. He also had five assists and three steals in 28 minutes of action.
Taz Sherman contributed with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 2-of-3 from behind the arc. Three other Mountaineers were also in double figures with Sean McNeil (12), Oscar Tshiebwe (12) and Derek Culver (10) all reaching double digits.
WVU shot 58% from the field for the game and 57% from three-point range. They entered the game last in the Big 12 in both categories. They also forced Richmond into 16 turnovers and got 19 points off those turnovers.
The rebounding numbers were fairly even throughout the game, with WVU owning a one rebound advantage at 35 to 34. Culver ripped down a game-best 11 rebounds.
The Mountaineers will have some time off before jumping into conference play later this week. WVU will welcome the Iowa State Cyclones to Morgantown on Friday, Dec. 18. The game is set to tip off at 9 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPNU.