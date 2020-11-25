The West Virginia men’s basketball team tipped off their season with a hard-fought victory over South Dakota State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Wednesday night.
In the first half, both teams traded baskets throughout with the largest lead coming with just 38 seconds remaining until halftime when sophomore Miles McBride completed a three-point play to push the lead to 37-30.
The Mountaineers (1-0) extended the lead early in the second half, pushing the lead to double digits after another three-point play by McBride. The largest lead of the game was 12 for the Mountaineers when junior Sean McNeil buried a three to make the lead 52-40 with 14:37 remaining in the game.
South Dakota State (0-1) would not give up, cutting the lead down to single digits on multiple occasions. The lead would be reduced to four with 5:56 remaining in the game to make the score 68-64, forcing the Mountaineers to call timeout.
Two free throws by McNeil then a three from the wing from senior Taz Sherman pushed the lead back to nine with just over four minutes remaining. The Mountaineers would eventually hold on by a final score of 79-71.
McBride finished the game with 23 points to eclipse his career-high of 22 he put up last season. McNeil also finished with his highest scoring output as a Mountaineer with 16 points, but only shot 2-of-9 from behind the arc.
Sherman was the third best scorer with 14 points, and he shot an efficient 4-of-6 from three-point range on the game.
The talented duo of junior Derek Culver and sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe were held in check for much of the night. Culver finished with seven points but racked up 14 rebounds to lead both teams by a wide margin. Tshiebwe was limited due to foul trouble for much of the game, finishing with seven points and three rebounds.
The Mountaineers will be back in action Thursday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. and will face the winner of VCU and Utah State.