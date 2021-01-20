On Saturday, No. 14 West Virginia will take on Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas. This will be the first game for WVU in two weeks due to COVID-19 issues that postponed the team’s last three games.
West Virginia’s last game was a loss in Morgantown to then-No. 4 Texas, thanks to a last-second three-pointer from Longhorns guard Andrew Jones.
In the matchup with Texas, West Virginia (9-4, 2-3 Big 12) led for the majority of the game including a five-point lead with just under a minute and a half left in the game.
Kansas State (5-10, 1-6 Big 12) is currently on a five-game losing streak with its most recent loss coming against Oklahoma on Tuesday by a score of 76-50. DaJuan Gordon led the Wildcats in scoring with 13 points.
Kansas State has had its own COVID-19 troubles — having players miss each of its last three games — the Wildcats have also had to postpone a game against Iowa State. In the team’s most recent game, the Wildcats had just nine scholarship players available to play.
Miles McBride is leading the Mountaineers in scoring with 15 points per game. Derek Culver is second on the team in scoring and is currently averaging a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Both McBride and Culver sit in the top 15 in the Big 12 in scoring this season, Culver is also leading the conference in rebounding and is the only player averaging double-digit rebounds.
Kansas State has just three players averaging more than 10 points per game this season, Gordon, Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl, who is leading the team with 12 points per game. McGuirl is coming off of a rough performance against Oklahoma in which he scored only three points, shooting just 1-for-9.
The Wildcats are an undersized team with their leading rebounder being Gordon, a 6-foot-4 guard who is averaging seven rebounds per game.
The Mountaineers are averaging 75 points per game and holding their opponents to 70 points per game, while the Wildcats are averaging only 66 points per game and giving up 72 to their opponents.
West Virginia has yet to play Kansas State this season, but in the last matchup, the Mountaineers came away with a 66-55 win. In the last four games between the two, the Wildcats have won three.
The game will tip off at 4 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.