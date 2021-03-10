The West Virginia men’s basketball team is on the cusp of playing its first Big 12 Conference Tournament game since 2019 as the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
This season, the Mountaineers have dealt with adversity throughout and have seen the ups and the downs, but they have persevered through it all and are projected as a No. 3 seed in Joe Lunardi’s ESPN Bracketology. West Virginia enters the Big 12 Tournament for the first time ever as a No. 4 seed, which is a vast improvement on its 2019 seed when it was the No. 10 seed in the field.
In March 2020, WVU was preparing to play in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal round on March 12 as the No. 6 seed against Oklahoma before college basketball was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sophomore guard Miles McBride says the team was shocked when the news broke last year about college basketball, and the Mountaineers are focusing on "setting the tone early" this week.
“Obviously being a kid growing up watching conference tournaments and watching Kemba Walker and Da’Sean (Butler) have those game winners, having it taken away from us so quickly really hurt us last year,” McBride said. “We’re very excited, and we want to set the tone early starting with this game Thursday and carry it through the rest of the postseason.”
Since joining the Big 12 prior to the 2012-13 season, West Virginia is a combined 8-7 in conference tournament games. The Mountaineers have reached the championship game three times — 2016-2018 — and in 2019 they reached the semifinals as the No. 10 seed before losing to Kansas.
In its time in the Big 12, WVU has never been the No. 4 seed. However, the No. 4 seed has a strong history of making runs in the Big 12 Tournament since 2013, with Iowa State winning the title twice as the No. 4 seed in 2014 and 2017.
In the final seven games of the regular season, West Virginia went 4-3 with only one of those victories coming against an AP Top 25 team — No. 12 Texas on Feb. 20. In the regular season finale, the Mountaineers lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys — who were without Big 12 Player of the Year Cade Cunningham — in Morgantown. Coincidentally, WVU will face the Cowboys on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is expecting the very best from his team in postseason play as its now "one-and-done" for the remainder of the college basketball season.
“It’s one-and-done,” Huggins said. “You lose, you’re done. You can’t come out and be flat. You have to bring your best game every time out. Otherwise, you’re back home watching it on TV.”
Following West Virginia’s loss to Oklahoma State on March 6, Huggins was unimpressed with the energy the Mountaineers had and emphasized how the lack of energy will hurt WVU in the postseason.
“I think anybody that has played 26 games ought to be able to figure it out by now,” Huggins said. “We’re getting ready to go play in the conference tournament where you’re not playing a game and then taking a day off, you’re playing a game and then playing a game and then playing a game. We’re in trouble if that’s the case. We’ll be home early.”
In March, the little things have a larger impact on games than they did in November. If West Virginia wants to make a run in the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, consistency will be one of the biggest keys.
“It’s going to be a different atmosphere, but it's still postseason basketball,” McBride said. “Things are going to mean a little bit more. Going into the tournament, everything is just going to mean a lot more.”