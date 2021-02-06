The No. 17 West Virginia men’s basketball team battled it out with the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon and came away with an impressive 91-79 victory.
West Virginia (13-5, 6-3 Big 12) came out firing and quickly led Kansas (12-7, 6-5 Big 12) 12-2 only four minutes into the game. Kansas head coach Bill Self burned a timeout to slow the WVU scoring barrage.
The timeout paid off as the Jayhawks were able to keep pace with the Mountaineers for most of the first half before West Virginia built a 10-point lead at the half. Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji capped the first half with a put-back layup that propelled the Jayhawks into the second half.
Kansas picked up in the second half throwing everything it had at the Mountaineers. Kansas tied it at 47 for just the second time in the game at that point with a 15-3 run. With its back against the wall for the first time on Saturday, West Virginia responded with back-to-back scores to lead by four.
Kansas tied the game once again, but the Jayhawks were never able to secure the lead. WVU never trailed during the matchup on Saturday.
Over a span of five minutes, the Mountaineers outscored Kansas 19-11 to lead by eight with under nine minutes remaining. Kansas got as close as five with under six minutes to play, but never got closer. The last seven WVU points were scored at the free throw line as West Virginia defeated Kansas for the first time since 2019.
As a team, West Virginia shot an outstanding 50% from the floor and 11-of-21 (52%) from three-point range. The Jayhawks finished the game shooting 45% from the field and just 7-of-20 (35%) from behind the arc. In the first meeting in December, Kansas shot 16-of-37 (43%) from three-point range.
Two Mountaineers scored career-highs as Miles McBride led all scorers with 29 points. McBride shot 4-of-5 (80%) from three-point range and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line. McBride also flirted with a triple-double as he had seven rebounds and eight assists.
Taz Sherman also scored a career-high as he finished with 25 points after shooting 9-of-17 from the field. Two other Mountaineers scored in double-digits as Derek Culver added 19 points and Emmitt Matthews scored 10 points. Culver nearly had his tenth double-double of the year, but he was one rebound short.
West Virginia will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders next on Tuesday in Lubbock, Texas. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. on ESPN.