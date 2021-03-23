Mens Big 12 Basketball Scoreboard

WVU's Sean McNeil shoots a three against Kansas State on February 1, 2020 at the WVU Coliseum.

WVU's Sean McNeil shoots a three against Kansas State on February 1, 2020 at the WVU Coliseum.

 Photo by Logan Adams

West Virginia junior guard Sean McNeil will enter his name into the 2021 NBA draft with the possibility of a return to West Virginia. 

In two seasons for the Mountaineers, McNeil has averaged 8.9 points per game. McNeil saw a massive improvement to his numbers during this season as he started 23 games and averaged 12.2 points per game after shooting 39% from three-point range for the year. 

McNeil was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for the 2020-21 season as he ranked No. 21 in the Big 12 in scoring and he made the fifth most three-pointers per game in the conference. 

Against Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, McNeil led the Mountaineers with 23 points after shooting 7-of-13 (54%) from behind the arc. McNeil scored a career-high 26 points in an upset win over then-No. 7 Texas Tech. 

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a senior journalism student from Grant, Alabama. I have been with the DA since January 2019 and I have covered multiple sports including, women's basketball, tennis, women's soccer, men's soccer, golf, swimming and diving, and football.