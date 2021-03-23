West Virginia junior guard Sean McNeil will enter his name into the 2021 NBA draft with the possibility of a return to West Virginia.
In two seasons for the Mountaineers, McNeil has averaged 8.9 points per game. McNeil saw a massive improvement to his numbers during this season as he started 23 games and averaged 12.2 points per game after shooting 39% from three-point range for the year.
McNeil was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for the 2020-21 season as he ranked No. 21 in the Big 12 in scoring and he made the fifth most three-pointers per game in the conference.
Against Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, McNeil led the Mountaineers with 23 points after shooting 7-of-13 (54%) from behind the arc. McNeil scored a career-high 26 points in an upset win over then-No. 7 Texas Tech.